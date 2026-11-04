November 04, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

INS Sahyadri arrives in Japan’s Yokosuka for Exercise Malabar

INS Sahyadri arrives in Japan’s Yokosuka for Malabar 2026

Tokyo, Nov 4 (IANS) The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Sahyadri arrived at Yokosuka in Japan on Wednesday to participate in the multilateral maritime exercise Malabar 2026, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday.

“INS Sahyadri has entered Yokosuka, Japan to participate in the multilateral maritime exercise MALABAR 2026,” the Embassy said.

The ship was accorded a ceremonial welcome on arrival, attended by a senior Japanese naval commander and the Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Madhu Sundan.

“On arrival, the ship was accorded a ceremonial reception which was attended by Vice Admiral Yagi Koji, Commandant Yokosuka District and DCM,” it said.

INS Sahyadri arrived in Japan after concluding its participation in the India-Republic of Korea Navy (IN-RoKN) bilateral exercise at Busan. The Ministry of Defence had said on Tuesday that the engagement strengthened maritime cooperation and enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding between the two navies.

Earlier, the indigenously built guided-missile stealth frigate had arrived at Busan on October 26, where it was welcomed by the South Korean Navy. During the harbour phase, personnel of the two navies had held professional discussions, cross-deck visits, operational briefings and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, along with cultural and sporting engagements.

During the sea phase of the Busan exercise, INS Sahyadri and the South Korean destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great had undertaken coordinated navigation, helicopter operations and joint maritime manoeuvres. The exercise had provided an opportunity to practise coordination at sea and develop a better understanding of each other’s operating procedures. The ship had then set sail for her subsequent mission.

Last year, INS Sahyadri had participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar, held from November 10 to 18, which included naval drills between the Navies of India, Japan, Australia and the US.

The sea phase had included anti-submarine warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment and cross-deck helicopter operations. The harbour phase of the exercise had been held in Guam.

--IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Harshitha Samarawickrama to lead Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy to be played in UAE. Photo credit: IANS

Harshitha Samarawickrama to lead Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

India and Indonesia conclude special forces' validation exercise

India and Indonesia conclude special forces' validation exercise

AFI to field strong 95-member track and field squad for BIMSTEC U23 meet

AFI to field strong 95-member track and field squad for BIMSTEC U23 meet

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 to begin on January 14 with RCB-MI clash; Vadodara, Mumbai to host matches. Photo credit: WPL

WPL 2027 to begin on January 14 with RCB-MI clash; Vadodara, Mumbai to host matches

Pakistan infiltrating militants, causing instability in Afghanistan: Taliban (File Image)

Pakistan infiltrating militants, causing instability in Afghanistan: Taliban

Soha Ali Khan says 'strength is about how well you can move'

Soha Ali Khan says 'strength is about how well you can move'

Right on course for our World Test Championship (WTC) goal, says Sammy as West Indies chase 2-0 win against Bangladesh in the second Test. Photo credit:

Right on course for our WTC goal, says Sammy as WI chase 2-0 win against Bangladesh

Kirloskar Oil Engines' profit drops 19 pc to Rs 132 crore; margin contracts

Kirloskar Oil Engines' profit drops 19 pc to Rs 132 crore; margin contracts

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka, Vidarbha register dominant wins; Delhi, Odisha trail behind at stumps on Day 3

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka, Vidarbha register dominant wins; Delhi, Odisha trail behind at stumps on Day 3

Involvement of Pakistani nationals in kidnapping cases abroad warrants scrutiny: Report (File Photo)

Involvement of Pakistani nationals in kidnapping cases abroad warrants scrutiny: Report