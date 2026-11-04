INS Sahyadri arrives in Japan’s Yokosuka for Exercise Malabar

Tokyo, Nov 4 (IANS) The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Sahyadri arrived at Yokosuka in Japan on Wednesday to participate in the multilateral maritime exercise Malabar 2026, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday.

“INS Sahyadri has entered Yokosuka, Japan to participate in the multilateral maritime exercise MALABAR 2026,” the Embassy said.

The ship was accorded a ceremonial welcome on arrival, attended by a senior Japanese naval commander and the Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Madhu Sundan.

“On arrival, the ship was accorded a ceremonial reception which was attended by Vice Admiral Yagi Koji, Commandant Yokosuka District and DCM,” it said.

INS Sahyadri arrived in Japan after concluding its participation in the India-Republic of Korea Navy (IN-RoKN) bilateral exercise at Busan. The Ministry of Defence had said on Tuesday that the engagement strengthened maritime cooperation and enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding between the two navies.

Earlier, the indigenously built guided-missile stealth frigate had arrived at Busan on October 26, where it was welcomed by the South Korean Navy. During the harbour phase, personnel of the two navies had held professional discussions, cross-deck visits, operational briefings and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, along with cultural and sporting engagements.

During the sea phase of the Busan exercise, INS Sahyadri and the South Korean destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great had undertaken coordinated navigation, helicopter operations and joint maritime manoeuvres. The exercise had provided an opportunity to practise coordination at sea and develop a better understanding of each other’s operating procedures. The ship had then set sail for her subsequent mission.

Last year, INS Sahyadri had participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar, held from November 10 to 18, which included naval drills between the Navies of India, Japan, Australia and the US.

The sea phase had included anti-submarine warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment and cross-deck helicopter operations. The harbour phase of the exercise had been held in Guam.

--IANS

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