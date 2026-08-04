Influencer demands Abhijeet Dipke's arrest over assault, security allegations

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) A social media influencer has submitted a written complaint to the police against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, seeking his immediate arrest over allegations of physical assault and concerns related to his personal security.

The complainant, Faizan Ansari, alleged that individuals linked to Dipke had physically attacked him in Pune and Aurangabad. He claimed that police complaints had already been lodged in connection with both incidents in Maharashtra and asserted that the previous complaints and related evidence were available with him.

In his complaint, Ansari further alleged that Dipke had extended support to individuals associated with anti-national activities and had allegedly provided financial assistance to people to participate in the protests held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

He demanded that the police conduct a detailed investigation into the allegations, register an FIR, and initiate action in accordance with the law.

Speaking to IANS, Ansari said, "I have submitted a written complaint to the DCP, requesting the immediate arrest of Abhijeet Dipke. I want to tell the public about what I have gone through. I was attacked by him, once in Pune and once in Aurangabad. I have filed police complaints in both cases and have evidence related to them."

Claiming that the protests were being backed financially, he further said, "This is a paid campaign. He is paying celebrities to attend the protest... I received all this information from Mumbai."

He further claimed that Dipke's alleged activities could pose a threat to social harmony and public order, urging the authorities to conduct an impartial probe and take strict legal action if any wrongdoing is established.

"These people (CJP members) support the person who had once said, 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. I would like to tell Dipke that India will not be broken into pieces; we won't let that happen; however, your party surely will be broken. I will fight this till my last breath. Even after I was attacked, I am still standing here," Ansari also alleged.

Reiterating his demand, the social media influencer said that he wanted the Delhi Police to investigate the matter thoroughly and, if the allegations were found to be true, take the strictest legal action against Abhijeet Dipke.

He maintained that the investigation should be fair, unbiased and carried out strictly in accordance with the law.

As of now, the Delhi Police has not issued any official statement regarding the complaint.

--IANS

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