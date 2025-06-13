AI-171 crash: My bahu was flying to UK for my son's birthday, rues father-in-law of Indore victim

Indore, June 13 (IANS) Harpreet Singh (30), a resident of Indore was among the 241 passengers of the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Harpreet Singh was going to celebrate her husband Roby Singh Hora's birthday, in London on June 16.

Roby Singh Hora is a software engineer in London and Harpreet was also an engineer, and she was working in a software company in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Her father-in-law Harjeet Singh Hora told IANS on Friday, "Harpreet had booked a flight ticket from Ahmedabad to London. She had planned to celebrate my son's birthday on June 16. She often used to visit him, but this time, this unfortunate incident occurred and now she is gone forever."

Rajendra Singh Hora, another relative of Harpreet revealed that she was allotted seat number 22 E on the Boeing Dreamliner that crashed within 38 seconds after take-off, resulting in the death of 241 people on board and many others on the ground.

"Roby and Harpreet had got married in 2020, but they had no child. Earlier, Harpreet was also with Roby in London, but she lost her job there a few years ago, and had joined a software company in Bengaluru," Rajendra Singh told IANS.

A few family members have reached Ahmedabad to receive Harpreet's body.

When asked, if they had got the remains, Rajendra Singh said, "Not yet".

Meanwhile, family members and relatives have gathered at Harpreet's ancestral home in Indore.

The plane had crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

Apart from the 241 people aboard the ill-fated aircraft who perished in the crash, many innocent people on the ground were feared killed as the Boeing plane crashed into a residential building and mess of BJ Medical College and burst into a ball of flames, triggering an immediate emergency response.

The flight was heavily fuelled for the long-haul journey, adding to the intensity of the explosion and fire that followed the crash.

Senior BJP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was going to meet his daughter in London, also died in the crash. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the world.

