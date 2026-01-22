IndiGo’s net profit nosedives about 78 pc in Q3 over flight disruptions, new Labour Codes

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Thursday registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 549.8 crore for the October-December period (Q3) – a sharp about 78 per cent drop from the Rs 2,448.8 net profit reported in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The low-cost airline said in its exchange filing that net profit was impacted by significant operational disruption in early December as well as new Labour Codes.

“Exceptional items for the quarter ended December 2025 were Rs 15,465 million, include estimated provision towards implementation of new labour laws of Rs 9,693 million, costs related to operational disruptions of Rs 5,550 million and penalty of Rs 222 million as per the DGCA order,” the company informed.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that this quarter, the company faced major operational disruptions that resulted in significant flight cancellations and delays from December 3-5.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience faced by our customers and express our heartfelt gratitude for their patience and trust,” he said.

Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), imposed a penalty of Rs 22.20 crore on airline IndiGo for large-scale flight disruptions witnessed in December 2025. According to the regulator, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 flights between December 3 and 5, leaving more than three lakh passengers stranded at airports across the country.

The disruptions caused widespread inconvenience and raised serious concerns about the airline’s operational preparedness.

Despite these operational disruptions, IndiGo delivered “a topline of around Rs 245 billion in the December quarter, reflecting a growth of around 7 per cent with a reported profit of around Rs 5 billion and an underlying profit excluding exceptional items and forex of Rs 31 billion,” said Elbers, adding that the long-term fundamentals remain strong.

For the quarter, the passenger ticket revenues were Rs 204,640 million, an increase of 6.2 per cent and ancillary revenues were Rs 24,462 million, an increase of 13.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Total expenses for the quarter ended December 2025 were Rs 224,319 million, an increase of 9.6 per cent over the same quarter last year, according to the filing.

--IANS

na/