IndiGo Q2 results: Loss narrows to Rs 1,879 crore as revenue jumps 26 pc

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent of India's largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported a narrower net loss for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), aided by strong revenue growth and a sharp improvement in operating performance despite elevated fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainties.

The airline posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,879 crore during the quarter, improving from a loss of Rs 2,582 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 25.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23,364 crore, compared with Rs 18,555 crore in the year-ago quarter, driven by resilient demand and yield management initiatives.

On the operating front, IndiGo reported a sharp improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which surged 229 per cent to Rs 1,908 crore from Rs 579 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 8.2 per cent from 3.1 per cent in the same quarter last year.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR), a key profitability metric for airlines, declined 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,667 crore from Rs 3,792 crore.

Consequently, the EBITDAR margin contracted to 15.7 per cent from 20.4 per cent a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

Commenting on the performance, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said the September quarter was seasonally weak and was further impacted by exceptionally high fuel prices and ongoing geopolitical disruptions.

"We remain focused on managing the near-term challenges while continuing to invest for the future. India’s long-term aviation opportunity remains compelling, and our priorities remain clear: safe and reliable operations, rigorous cost discipline, and disciplined growth that creates sustainable value,” Walsh noted.

Reflecting the capacity adjustments, the airline's available seat kilometres (ASKs), a measure of passenger-carrying capacity, declined around 1 per cent during the quarter.

--IANS

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