April 17, 2026 9:32 PM हिंदी

India–Singapore semiconductor push gains pace; Industry meet eyes new investments

India–Singapore semiconductor push gains pace; Industry meet eyes new investments

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) In a move aimed at boosting strategic cooperation in the semiconductor sector, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), in partnership with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association, convened a high-level industry engagement in Singapore on Friday.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from India and Singapore to deepen collaboration across the semiconductor and electronics value chain.

The engagement highlighted the complementary strengths of the two nations, with Singapore’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, equipment, and global supply chains aligning with India’s growing manufacturing base, policy push, and market scale.

The development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between ICEA and SSIA, aimed at creating a structured framework for long-term industry collaboration.

Senior leaders from India’s electronics and semiconductor ecosystem participated in the delegation, while SSIA brought together a strong representation of Singapore’s industry players.

The platform facilitated direct discussions on partnerships, investment opportunities, and technology linkages between companies from both sides.

Talks during the engagement focused on building a trusted semiconductor corridor between India and Singapore.

Key areas included strengthening supply chains, advancing co-development in technology, enabling joint ventures and investment flows, and exploring opportunities across fabrication, ATMP/OSAT, equipment, materials, and precision engineering.

Industry leaders also discussed policy support, talent development, and overall ecosystem readiness.

Chairman of ICEA, Pankaj Mohindroo, said the partnership reflects the strong alignment between the two countries.

He noted that while Singapore brings advanced manufacturing capabilities and global supply chain expertise, India offers scale, demand, and policy momentum, making the collaboration crucial for building resilient and diversified semiconductor ecosystems.

Meanwhile, Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary at MeitY and CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission, said India’s semiconductor journey has already gained traction, with 10 approved projects, including two fabrication units and eight ATMP or OSAT facilities, attracting investments of around Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

He added that the next phase will focus on deepening the value chain and enhancing supply chain resilience, with significant opportunities for Singaporean companies to participate.

--IANS

pk

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