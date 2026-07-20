India’s space industry and public figures celebrate Vikram‑1 orbit success

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India’s first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram‑1, successfully reached orbit under Mission Aagaman and drew praise from industry and public figures, who called it a landmark achievement for the country’s burgeoning private space sector, according to multiple reports.

Startup Skyroot Aerospace, which built the rocket, described reaching orbit on its first attempt as an “incredibly rare feat globally,” posting a video of the launch and satellite separation on X.

"Reliving the launch—from lift-off to satellite separation. Reaching orbit on the very first attempt of a new launch vehicle is an incredibly rare feat globally. The world now has a new launch vehicle. From India, for the world," it captioned the video.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) congratulated Skyroot, calling it a significant milestone for India's private space ecosystem.

The space agency credited IN‑SPACe and ISRO teams for enabling the launch and noted that the mission reflects the growing strength of India's space ecosystem.

"Congratulations to IN-SPACe and ISRO teams, who enabled and facilitated the launch and ground testing operations along with technical consultancy and 24x7 safety surveillance," ISRO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the mission as “a historic new frontier for India’s space journey,” urging citizens to celebrate the achievement.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli celebrated the achievement, highlighting the youthful team behind the mission.

Skyroot has scripted history with VIKRAM-1, "built by a Hyderabad-based team whose average age is just 28," he said.

The successful launch was enabled by the implementation of the Indian Space Policy 2023 that opened the entire space value chain to private participation, the reports said.

Indian Space Policy 2023 has accelerated innovation, investment and entrepreneurship, enabling private companies to play a larger role in satellite manufacturing, launch services, space applications and downstream services.

India's space economy currently valued at approximately $8.4 billion is projected to grow nearly fivefold to $40–45 billion by 2030, as per reports.

—IANS

aar/ag