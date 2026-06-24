India’s solar surge creating new generation green jobs: Report

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Rooftop solar is already among the most affordable sources of electricity available today. In many Indian states, the growth of solar power is encouraging the establishment of small-scale industries in suburban and rural areas, according to an article in Saviours magazine.

The article highlights that India’s solar expansion is creating a new generation of green jobs. The sector requires trained technicians, installers, electricians, maintenance specialists, battery management experts, and energy auditors.

As solar cooperatives expand across urban and rural areas, demand for specialised skills will continue to grow, creating sustainable employment opportunities for young professionals and technical workers.

The article states that a national “Right to Solar”, combined with supportive financing and community participation, can help India reduce energy costs, strengthen energy security, create millions of green jobs, and build resilient, future-ready communities. The clean-energy revolution is no longer a distant vision. Through solar communities, it can begin on every rooftop, in every village and neighbourhood across India.

Access to affordable green electricity attracts enterprises such as flour mills, agro-processing units, grinding mills, and other micro-industries. Panchayats and local bodies can play an important role in facilitating these connections, thereby creating additional employment and strengthening rural economies, the article observes.

It also highlights that many residential societies are installing rooftop solar systems on apartment buildings, parking structures, and common facilities. The electricity generated powers lifts, water pumps, lighting systems, and security infrastructure, reducing maintenance costs and lowering residents’ electricity bills.

The article points out that by replacing fossil-fuel-based electricity with renewable solar energy, communities can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. Solar communities contribute directly to national climate goals while improving local environmental quality.

The social benefits are equally important. Community-owned energy systems encourage citizen participation, strengthen social cooperation, and improve access to clean and affordable energy for low-income and underserved populations, the article added.

--IANS

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