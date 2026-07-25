India's rising stars set to shine at FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2026

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) As the Indian Men’s Team gets ready for the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands 2026, their 20-player squad combines seasoned players with up-and-coming talent. Notable young players aiming to stand out include goalkeeper Mohith HS, defender Yashdeep Siwach, and midfielders Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage, all of whom have showcased impressive performances and earned spots to

Lalage, a 23-year-old attacking midfielder known for his pace and skill, is preparing for the biggest tournament of his career and is dedicated to making the most of this opportunity.

"Playing in the World Cup has been a childhood dream of mine, and being part of the squad is a very special feeling. Right now, my focus is on making the most of this opportunity by giving my 100 per cent in every training session and every match. I want to contribute in whatever way the team needs me to,” Lalage said.

"The senior players and coaches have always guided me on what I can improve, and that has given me a lot of confidence. Everyone in the camp is working hard every day. We all have the same mindset of giving our best for India," he added.

His fellow midfielder Rajinder Singh, also 23, has brought a mix of skill and strength to India's midfield, quickly making a name for himself with his energetic presence. Rajinder praised the camaraderie within the team.

"What makes this team special is the connection we share. We communicate constantly on the field, but that bond is just as strong off the field as well. Everyone puts in the effort for each other, and if someone makes a mistake, there's always a teammate ready to cover for him. I think that unity is one of our biggest strengths," Rajinder said.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old defender Yashdeep Siwach concentrated on their rigorous training.

"The preparation for the World Cup has been really intense. We've worked hard on every aspect of our game, from fitness and strength to the smallest technical and tactical details. Every camp has pushed us to raise our standards and bring out the best in each other,” Siwach said.

Siwach emphasised the guidance he gets from senior team members, such as captain Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Amit Rohidas, as he shares defensive responsibilities with them.

"Having experienced players around me has made a huge difference. They're always willing to share their experiences and guide me through the finer details of the game, which has helped me build confidence. Everyone understands their role and responsibility, and we're excited for the challenge ahead," added Siwach.

Goalkeeper Mohith HS has demonstrated remarkable reflexes and calmness in goal. Having observed the previous World Cup from the junior national camp in Bengaluru, he is now gearing up to participate as part of the Indian team, aiming to break a 51-year drought and win another World Cup.

"I still remember watching the last World Cup from the junior national camp in Bengaluru. At that point, I always believed I would one day represent India at a major tournament, although I didn't expect the opportunity to come this soon. It's a very special feeling to now be part of the World Cup squad,” said Mohith.

"From the Junior World Cup to now, I feel I've grown a lot as a goalkeeper, both physically and technically. I've always tried to learn from the coaches and senior players, whether it's improving the finer details or preparing for situations like shootouts. We have a great balance of experienced and young players, and everyone understands their role within the team," he added.

India are in Pool D of the tournament, starting their campaign against Wales on 15 August, followed by matches against England on August 17 and Pakistan on August 19.

--IANS

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