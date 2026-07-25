India's first hydrogen train clocks 1,200 km, saves 3,200 litres of diesel

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) India’s first hydrogen train -- an indigenous 10‑coach model that emits only water vapour -- successfully travelled over 1,200 kilometres while saving over 3,200 litres of diesel consumption, an official statement said on Saturday.

The hydrogen train generates electricity onboard through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen and emits only water vapour as a by-product, the Ministry of Railways said.

The process is smoke-free, with zero tailpipe carbon emissions, making it the cleanest form of rail propulsion currently available.

The train has two hydrogen driving power cars that deliver 2,400 kW total power, supported by lithium iron phosphate batteries and hydrogen cylinders.

Green hydrogen was stored at pressure up to 500 bar, dispensed at 350 bar with a total storage facility of about 3,000 kg.

Multiple independent safety systems detect leaks, heat, flames and smoke, backed by automatic shut-off systems, continuous ventilation, international standards and all mandatory validation. Following the successful operation between Jind and Sonipat, trials on the Delhi route will begin soon, the statement added.

India's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train establishes an indigenous hydrogen rail ecosystem and demonstrates India's commitment to sustainable, zero-emission rail mobility, paving the way for future expansion and global leadership in clean transportation.

Following the launch of the train, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told IANS that India has retained the intellectual property (IP) rights for the indigenous hydrogen train technology, paving the way for future exports.

He said hydrogen is emerging as a key fuel not only in India but globally, and Indian Railways has undertaken several initiatives to promote its adoption.

"Railways has developed a complete 2,400 kW hydrogen propulsion system for the transportation sector, which has been fitted in this train. This technology is completely indigenous and reflects the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Vaishnaw said.

—IANS

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