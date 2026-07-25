ChatGPT hit by global outage, over 1,500 users report issues

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) US-based AI giant OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT faced a global technical disruption on Saturday, with more than 1,500 users reporting issues on the platform.

As of around 3 pm, Downdetector recorded 1,535 user reports, indicating widespread problems with ChatGPT services.

According to the outage tracker, about 80 per cent of users reported issues with ChatGPT, while 8 per cent experienced problems with the mobile app and another 8 per cent reported disruptions with the API.

Thousands of users across the world reported difficulties accessing the AI chatbot, with many unable to log in, submit prompts or access their chat history.

The outage began less than an hour before reports surged on Downdetector from users in the United States, Europe, India, Japan, Australia and several other countries.

OpenAI acknowledged the disruption on its status page, saying it was investigating the issue.

"We are currently experiencing issues," the company said. It further noted that we have applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery.

Users reported a range of connectivity issues affecting both the ChatGPT website and mobile application. The disruption appeared to affect both free and paid subscribers.

Among the most commonly reported issues were failed logins and authentication errors, chat history not loading, users being signed out unexpectedly, service unavailable messages while submitting prompts and conversations failing to load.

Many users also took to social media platform X to report being stuck on loading screens or being unable to access previous conversations.

However, OpenAI has not disclosed the cause of the outage or provided an estimated timeline for restoring services.

The latest disruption comes just days after OpenAI experienced another major outage that affected ChatGPT, Codex and its API services, with that incident taking nearly 24 hours to be fully resolved.

--IANS

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