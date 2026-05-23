India’s rise as great world power echoed in Oslo summit

Oslo/New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The recent third India–Nordic Summit in Norway underscored India's standing as a great power in 2026 and how the nation is actively shaping coalitions, setting international agendas.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, describing India as "one of the greatest powers", carried significant weight because it came from a European head of government — “a signal to Western policy circles that the old taxonomy no longer applies”, a report mentioned.

“The Norwegian capital, Oslo, hosted the third edition of the India–Nordic Summit, a gathering that, on the surface, brought together the leaders of India and five small Nordic states around a shared agenda of climate and technology. Beneath the surface, however, something more consequential was taking shape,” a report in One World Outlook detailed.

'Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen looked across the table at India’s delegation and said aloud what many in Western policy circles had long been reluctant to declare: India is "not a middle power, but one of the world’s greatest powers."' That statement, delivered in Oslo, may well serve as a marker for when Europe’s official perception of India permanently shifted,” it added.

More than another "diplomatic rendezvous", the report said, the summit marked an important moment in India’s expanding global outreach.

“It was the moment a relationship that had been, at best, a ‘nice-to-have’ arrangement crystallised into a strategic alignment, one explicitly framed around green technology, digital governance, Arctic affairs, and the architecture of a new global order," One World Outlook report mentioned.

The report highlighted the elevation of India–Nordic ties to a 'Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership' as the summit’s most concrete development.

“This is not mere semantic upgrading. By explicitly linking cooperation to the clean energy transition, trade and investment flows, and the blue economy — covering oceans, shipping, and fisheries — the five Nordic states and India committed to a structured, purpose-driven relationship rather than the generalist political dialogue that had characterised earlier summits,” it added.

Emphasising the significance of the partnership, the report said that Nordic innovation can translate into global impact only through access to markets and manufacturing capabilities on the scale of India.

While India’s green and digital ambitions require the technological depth that Nordic economies have built over decades, the strategic partnership institutionalises this complementary relationship.

Spotlighting India's position as a major global player, the report said, “India arrived in Oslo not to be lectured or assisted but to co-author. That is the difference the 3rd India–Nordic Summit inscribed into the record of global affairs — and it is a difference that will compound in the years ahead.”

--IANS

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