India’s ornamental fisheries exports reach Rs 41 crore

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) India’s ornamental fisheries exports are estimated at around Rs 41 crore, reflecting the sector’s growing contribution to the economy, an official statement said on Saturday.

India hosts about 700 indigenous freshwater and over 300 marine species available domestically, reflecting vast resource potential.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), ornamental fisheries are emerging as a high-potential sector in India, supported by rich biodiversity and growing domestic and global demand, according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

A total of 1,986 Backyard Ornamental Fish Rearing Units, 6,018 fish kiosks and aquariums, and 117 retail markets including dedicated ornamental fish and aquarium markets have been supported under the PMMSY.

Additionally, five Freshwater Ornamental Fish Brood Banks and 199 Integrated Ornamental Fish Units have been established, significantly strengthening the ornamental fisheries value chain and enhancing production, marketing and livelihood opportunities across the country.

Notably, the Department of fisheries has notified 34 fisheries production and processing clusters across key areas across India, including Ornamental fisheries Cluster in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, visited Ornamental Fisheries Brood Bank at Mangrul Village in Raigad, Maharashtra, established by Yashodhara Sanjay Khandagale under PMMSY.

The Secretary also interacted with beneficiaries of PMMSY to understand the gaps and challenges faced on ground.

The Brood Bank visited by the union secretary is first initiative of its kind in India, conserves and breeds more than 25 varieties of ornamental fish.

The brood bank has produced approximately 7.7 lakh ornamental fish across 20 species, generating an estimated revenue of Rs 1.93 crore and creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 25–30 individuals.

They export ornamental fish to the US, Italy, France, Mauritius, South Korea, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, China, Uzbekistan, Nigeria and Israel.

Maharashtra has a strong fisheries sector supported by both marine and inland resources. With a 877.97 km coastline, 173 fish landing centres, and 526 fishing villages, it supports over 15 lakh fisherfolk and produced about 5.9 lakh tonnes of fish in 2022–23.

—IANS

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