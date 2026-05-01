India’s organised live events sector to grow at 10 pc to Rs 196 billion by 2028

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) India’s organised live events sector, valued at Rs 145 billion in 2025 as per industry estimates, has emerged as the highest growth segment in the media and entertainment sector and is projected to grow at 10 per cent to Rs 196 billion by 2028, the government said on Friday.

To promote this sector, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has set up a Live Events Development Cell (LEDC), under the chairpersonship of the Secretary, I&B.

It includes representatives from Central Ministries, State Governments, industry bodies and other stakeholders.

At the fourth meeting of LEDC here, Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MIB, highlighted the role of LEDC in creating a coordinated roadmap for the growth of India’s live events industry.

He noted that the Live Events sector is one of the fastest-growing segments of the Media and Entertainment industry, contributing significantly to employment generation, tourism promotion and economic multiplier across allied sectors.

“On behalf of the Government, both Centre and State, I assure that all necessary facilitation will be extended to make the processes for organising live events robust and transparent. There is complete alignment in the intent of all members of LEDC, the focus should now be on effective implementation,” said Kumar.

LEDC aims to position the concert economy as one of the key drivers of national growth and make India a global hub for live events by 2030 and generate 15-20 additional million jobs in this sector.

During the meeting, the Secretary highlighted the role of LEDC in creating a coordinated roadmap for the growth of India’s live events industry.

He noted that the Live Events sector is one of the fastest-growing segments of the Media and Entertainment industry, contributing significantly to employment generation, tourism promotion and economic multiplier across allied sectors.

It was informed that a single-window clearance system for live event permissions has been developed on the India Cine Hub (ICH) portal. The adoption of the ICH portal by States will help digitise the live event permissions process, and ensure timely, transparent, and efficient approvals.

--IANS

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