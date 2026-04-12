'India’s heart was never ready to let Asha Ji go': Gautam Adani mourns Asha Bhosle's passing

Ahmedabad, April 12 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, saying India's heart was never ready to let her go and that her melody will remain eternal across generations.

Taking to X, Gautam Adani quoted the title of the immortal song: "Abhi na jaao chhodkar, ki dil abhi bhara nahi hai…", from "Hum Dono" (1961) to stress that the country was not prepared to bid farewell to the singing legend.

"India's heart was never ready to let Asha ji go. She leaves behind an immortal legacy that will echo across homes, memories and generations. Rest in peace, Asha ji. Your melody is eternal," he said.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening.

Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar confirmed the news outside the hospital, saying that the legendary singer's last rites will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had said that the veteran singer was hospitalised due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, while requesting privacy for the family.

She had shared a picture with her grandmother on Instagram and expressed hope for her recovery at the time.

One of the most influential voices in Indian music, Asha Bhosle, began her playback career with the 1943 Marathi film "Majha Bal".

Over the decades, she delivered countless memorable songs, including "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko", "Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani", and "Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana".

She recorded songs in around 20 Indian and international languages and, in 2006, revealed that she had sung nearly 12,000 songs in her illustrious career.

She collaborated with some of the most celebrated composers, such as Shankar-Jaikishan, R.D. Burman, O.P. Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri, and A.R. Rahman.

For her immense contribution to Indian music, Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, cementing her place as one of the greatest voices in the history of Indian cinema.

--IANS

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