India's growth story to be powered by agriculture, technology: Experts at Summer Davos

Dalian (China), June 23 (IANS) India remains one of the world's most important and fastest-growing economies and is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory in the years ahead, experts said on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions -- called Summer Davos -- being held here.

In an interaction with IANS, Mirek Dušek, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, expressed confidence in India's economic prospects, describing the country as one of the world's most important and fastest-growing economies.

"India is making a significant contribution to global growth, and we remain optimistic about its future. We expect the Indian economy to continue growing strongly in the years ahead," Dušek added.

He said the Summer Davos meeting has brought together innovators, technology leaders, policymakers and business executives from around the world to foster collaboration and identify solutions to global challenges.

Additionally, Dušek emphasised that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and digital platforms have the potential to drive productivity and support global economic growth.

Meanwhile, Prof. Rattan Lal, Padma Shri awardee and distinguished university professor of soil science at The Ohio State University, said agriculture will play a crucial role in India's future growth story as the country continues its rapid economic expansion.

"India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, and agriculture will play a key role in that growth," Lal told IANS.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of improving soil health and promoting sustainable land management practices to enhance agricultural productivity.

Lal also highlighted the potential of emerging technologies in transforming Indian agriculture.

Artificial intelligence and digital tools can help make soil testing faster, more affordable and more accessible for farmers, enabling them to make informed decisions and improve crop productivity, he said.

The Summer Davos began on June 23 and will conclude on June 25. Global leaders from business, government, academia, and international organisations will come together to discuss the future of innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

--IANS

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