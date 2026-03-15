March 15, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

India’s gems and jewellery exports rise 3.86 pc in Feb

India’s gems and jewellery exports rise 3.86 pc in Feb

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) India’s gems and jewellery exports rose 3.86 per cent year-on-year to $2,680.79 million (Rs 24,340.05 crore) in February, supported by exporters expanding into new international markets, according to data released by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Exports from the sector had stood at $2,581.08 million (Rs 22,460.13 crore) in the same month last year.

However, exports during the current financial year have remained almost unchanged so far.

From April 2025 to February 2026, India’s total gems and jewellery exports stood at $25,933.72 million (Rs 2,28,230.06 crore), slightly higher than $25,915.81 million (Rs 2,18,737.62 crore) recorded during the same period a year earlier.

GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali said the past year has been challenging for the global gems and jewellery industry due to factors such as changing tariff policies in the United States, geopolitical tensions and shifting consumer demand in major markets.

Despite these challenges, he said the Indian industry has shown strong resilience.

“Exporters have diversified their markets and increased their presence in countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Australia, where free trade agreements have helped boost business,” Bhansali stated.

Bhansali also said recent changes in the US tariff framework have provided some relief to the studded jewellery segment.

According to the council’s data, exports of cut and polished diamonds declined slightly by 0.84 per cent to $1,351.17 million (Rs 12,268.05 crore) in February, compared with $1,362.67 million (Rs 11,860.71 crore) in the same month last year.

Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds increased 1.85 per cent to $113.74 million (Rs 1,033.03 crore) during the month from $111.68 million (Rs 972.04 crore) a year earlier.

Gold jewellery exports also recorded a 3.23 per cent rise to $928.85 million (Rs 8,432.16 crore) in February, compared with $899.82 million (Rs 7,828.05 crore) in the year-ago period.

--IANS

pk

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