August 21, 2025 3:36 PM हिंदी

India’s GDP likely to grow 6.8-7 pc in April-June: Report

India’s GDP likely to grow 6.8-7 pc in Q1 FY26: SBI Research

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) India’s GDP is expected to grow between 6.8 per cent-7 per cent in the first quarter this fiscal (Q1 FY26), due to higher discretionary spending which will drive demand-led growth in the country, a report said on Thursday.

The gross value added (GVA) growth is estimated at 6.5 per cent for the quarter, SBI Research said, adding that the gap between real and nominal growth will significantly narrow in Q1 FY26.

The peak elasticity of government capital expenditure to GDP has reached 1.17, making it imperative for private investment to support public capital expenditure for sustainable growth, according to the State Bank of India’s research arm.

“A major source of concern for sustainable growth is the muted private capex. We believe that numbers may further decline as US tariffs may significantly impact the capex. Private investment must complement public investment to take the economy onto an even higher sustainable growth path,” the report noted.

The global economy has continued to hold steady, but the composition of activity points to distortions from tariffs rather than underlying robustness, the report added.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upwards the global growth projections to 3 per cent for 2025 and 3.1 per cent in 2026 reflecting primarily front-loading ahead of tariff materialisation. Further, it revised upwards India's growth estimation by 20 bps to 6.4 per cent and China's by 80 bps to 4.8 per cent.

During the quarter, Indian Inc., which has approximately 4,300 listed entities, reported 4.7 per cent growth and 6.7 per cent EBIDTA growth, compared to 11 per cent EBIDTA growth the previous quarter.

SBI Research found that due to the fresh resumption of tariffs on Indian exports, the earnings outlook is likely to be negative for the next two quarters.

However, GST 2.0 can give a fillip to the consumption-orientated sector and offset the impact, it noted.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Over 12,000 special trains for Diwali, Chhath; discounts offered on return tickets: Minister

Over 12,000 special trains for Diwali, Chhath; discounts offered on return tickets: Minister

MLS: Inter Miami's regular season match rescheduled after reaching Leagues Cup SF (Credit: Inter Miami/X)

MLS: Inter Miami's regular season match rescheduled after reaching Leagues Cup SF

Rubina Dilaik reveals she felt guilty upon judging Abhinav Shukla's humble birthday gift for her during his struggling days

Rubina Dilaik reveals she felt guilty upon judging Abhinav Shukla's humble birthday gift for her

Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany to release on October 17

Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany to release on October 17

Nazara Technologies’ shares tank 23 pc in two days

Nazara Technologies’ shares tank 23 pc in two days over online gaming bill

Pakistan: Rights body reveals rise in violence against religious minorities over past year

Pakistan: Rights body reveals rise in violence against religious minorities over past year

Soni Razdan, Saba Azad-starrer period drama ‘Songs of Paradise’ to release on OTT on August 29

Soni Razdan, Saba Azad-starrer period drama ‘Songs of Paradise’ to release on OTT on August 29

Iyer’s exclusion stands out, should have been a part of Asia Cup squad, says Paranjape

Iyer’s exclusion stands out, should have been a part of Asia Cup squad, says Paranjape

Nepal's longest modular bridge built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Panchthar

Nepal's longest modular bridge built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Panchthar

GoM agrees to two-slab GST structure, final call with Council

GoM accepts 2-slab GST structure proposal, final decision with Council meet next month