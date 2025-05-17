May 17, 2025 1:05 AM हिंदी

India's forex reserves surge by $4.5 bn to cross $690.6 bn mark

India's forex reserves surge by $4.5 bn to cross $690.6 bn mark (Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) India's foreign exchange reserves surged by $4.5 billion to $690.62 billion for the week ended May 9, RBI data released on Friday showed.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $196 million to $581.37 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves, which also constitute part of the forex reserves, increased by $4.5 million to $86.33 billion during the week, the RBI statement said.

The special drawing rights were, however, down $26 million to $18.53 billion. India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $134 million at $4.37 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Any strengthening of the country’s foreign exchange kitty also helps bolster the rupee vis-a-vis the US dollar.

An increase in the foreign exchange reserves reflects strong fundamentals of the economy and gives the RBI more headroom to stabilise the rupee when it turns volatile.

A strong forex kitty enables the RBI to intervene in the spot and forward currency markets by releasing more dollars to prevent the rupee from going into a free fall.

Conversely, a declining forex kitty leaves the RBI less space to intervene in the market to prop up the rupee.

Meanwhile, India’s external sector has emerged stronger with total exports of goods and services clocking a robust 12.7 per cent growth in April to touch the $73.80 billion mark compared with the corresponding figure of $65.48 billion during the same month last year, despite the global economic uncertainties triggered by the US tariff hikes, according to figures released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

The country’s merchandise exports shot up by 9.03 per cent to $38.49 billion during the month, with high-value electronics and engineering goods registering the highest growth, reflecting the expanding manufacturing base of the country.

Electronic goods exports increased by a whopping 39.51 per cent to $ 3.69 billion in April from $2.65 billion in the same month last year.

Engineering goods exports increased by 11.28 per cent to $9.51 billion during the month, from $8.55 billion in April last year, while gems & jewellery exports increased by 10.74 per cent to $2.5 billion from $2.26 billion.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark, finishes 2nd in Doha Diamond League meet on Friday. Photo credit: video grab/Daimond League YouTube Channel

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark, finishes 2nd in Doha Diamond League meet (ld)

'Even US Prez had to reconsider his statement': MP CM on success of Operation Sindoor (IANS Photo)

'Even US Prez had to reconsider his statement': MP CM on success of Operation Sindoor

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark at Doha Diamond League

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark at Doha Diamond League

Andhra Pradesh CM, his deputy participate in Tiranga Rally

Andhra Pradesh CM, his deputy participate in Tiranga Rally

Katrina Kaif celebrates 'Happy Vicky Day' with an adorable couple selfie

Katrina Kaif celebrates 'Happy Vicky Day' with an adorable couple selfie

Chrissy Teigen opens up about her alcohol relapse

Chrissy Teigen opens up about her alcohol relapse

India clinches 5-0 victory in second edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: CABI

India clinches 5-0 victory in second edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket

Kristen Stewart talks about ‘fallacy’ with regards to directorial debut

Kristen Stewart talks about ‘fallacy’ with regards to directorial debut

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi reviews preparations for Bihar Assembly polls

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi reviews preparations for Bihar Assembly polls (Ld)

CSK's Noor Ahmed, Vijay Shankar give tips to Super Kings Academy kids in Vanagaram, Chennai

IPL 2025: CSK's Noor Ahmed, Vijay Shankar give tips to academy kids in Vanagaram, Chennai