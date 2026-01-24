January 24, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

India emerging as global hub for animation, digital media; creating new opportunities for youth: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government’s continuous efforts are focused on creating new opportunities for the country’s youth, both in India and across the world, as several new-age sectors such as animation and digital media position India as a global hub.

Addressing the 18th edition of the Rozgar Mela via video conference, the Prime Minister said India’s young population is increasingly finding opportunities in emerging sectors, where innovation, creativity and technology are opening new career pathways.

“Today, India is one of the youngest countries in the world. It is the continuous effort of our government that new opportunities are created for India’s youth power within the country and across the world,” PM Modi said.

“Today, the Government is signing trade and mobility agreements with many countries. These trade agreements are bringing numerous new opportunities for the youth of India,” the Prime Minister stated.

Prime Minister Modi said areas like animation and digital media are witnessing rapid growth, offering fresh possibilities for young professionals.

“Digital India has expanded a new economy. In many fields such as animation and digital media, India is becoming a global hub,” PM Modi noted.

“India’s creator economy is growing at a very fast pace, and in this too, youth are getting new opportunities,” PM Modi explained.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that unprecedented investments in modern infrastructure over the past few years have significantly boosted employment in sectors linked to construction and development.

“Large-scale infrastructure projects have generated jobs across various levels, contributing to overall economic growth,” Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi further pointed out that India’s start-up ecosystem is expanding at a fast pace.

“At present, there are around two lakh registered start-ups in the country, employing more than 21 lakh youth,” PM Modi said.

“This growth reflects the rising entrepreneurial spirit among young Indians and the supportive policy environment created by the government,” the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

pk

