Vizhinjam Port Phase 2 launch puts Kerala firmly on global maritime map

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (IANS) Kerala, on Saturday, marked a decisive moment in its infrastructure journey with the formal launch of Phase II of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, a project that has rapidly transformed the state's standing in global maritime logistics.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the port's progress decisively counters the long-held criticism that "nothing happens in Kerala", asserting that Vizhinjam has already etched the state's name into the world's shipping routes.

"Operational for nearly more than a year, Vizhinjam has emerged as a rare success story in port development. The first mothership berthed in July 2024, and the port was formally dedicated to the nation in May 2025. Designed initially for an annual capacity of one million TEUs, the port crossed that milestone within 10 months, handling 615 vessels and 1.32 million containers in its first year -- a feat few global ports can claim. In December 2025 alone, it processed 1.21 lakh TEUs, with some of the world's largest and deepest-draft container vessels calling at the port," Vijayan added.

Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said that Kerala occupies a special place in India's maritime future, describing the state as a vital gateway between India and the world.

He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shipping has gained renewed strategic importance, with India's maritime strength expanding significantly over the past decade.

Vizhinjam, Union Minister Sonowal said, stands as a "shining symbol" of this transformation, underlined by its strong operational performance.

Phase II of the Vizhinjam Port marks a major capacity expansion.

The container berth will be extended from 800 to 2,000 metres, making it the longest in the country, while the breakwater will grow from 2.96 to 3.88 km.

Twelve new ship-to-shore cranes and 27 yard cranes will be added, enabling the port to handle next-generation vessels of up to 28,840 TEUs and berth five motherships simultaneously.

Union Minister Sonowal highlighted that Vizhinjam is the first port in India to employ women as automated crane operators, setting a national benchmark.

With immigration clearance secured and road connectivity to the national highway completed, Vizhinjam is poised to evolve from a national transshipment terminal into a full-fledged international transshipment hub, reinforcing Kerala's growing role in global maritime trade.

--IANS

sg/khz