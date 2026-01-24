Shatrughan Sinha celebrates 81st birthday of his ‘closest friend from my FTII’, Subhash Ghai

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has shared his best wishes for filmmaker Subhash Ghai on his 81st birthday.

On Saturday, Shatrughan Sinha took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a series of pictures with the filmmaker, and his family.

He wrote, “Warm wishes for a very dear family friend & one of my closest friend from my FTII days, ace filmmaker, master 'show man', legendary @SubhashGhai1. May the years ahead bring continued success, good health, joy, prosperity & happiness always. Profound regards to Rehana Bhabhi & your wonderful daughters Meghna & Muskaan. #BirthdayWishes (sic)”.

Subhash Ghai is known for shaping mainstream Hindi cinema with a series of memorable blockbusters from the late 1970s through the 1990s. He began his career as an actor before finding his calling behind the camera, making his directorial debut with the hit ‘Kalicharan’. Over decades, he delivered classics such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Pardes’ and ‘Taal’, films marked by grand visuals, strong narratives and iconic music that have left a lasting impact on Bollywood.

He founded Mukta Arts, one of India’s first publicly listed film studios, and later Whistling Woods International, a leading film and media education institute in Mumbai, reflecting his commitment to nurturing new talent. He has won national awards and international recognition for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Talking about Shatrughan Sinha, he had earlier shared glimpses from his New Year celebrations with his family. The veteran actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared 2 throwback pictures with his family.

He wrote, “May 2026 be filled with love, laughter, peace, prosperity and unforgettable moments. Happy New Year”.

Prior to this, the actor and politician paid his respects to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He shared a note on social media wishing the late statesman on his birth anniversary.

He wrote, “Sincere respects, floral prayers for Bharat Ratan, our former PM, #AtalBihariVajpayee whom I will always remember with an attitude of gratitude, as he was a mentor & father figure to all of us. His oratory skills were par excellence & are truly missed. Great memories to cherish. Profound regards to his family, well wishers & supporters. Long Live Atalji”.

