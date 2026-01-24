'Invitation to nation building': PM Modi tells youth at 18th Rozgar Mela as he distributes over 61,000 job letters

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than 61,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth at the 18th Rozgar Mela and addressed them through a video link, emphasising reforms, economic growth and the role of young people in nation building. "Today, you are receiving appointment letters for government services; in a way, this is an invitation letter for nation building," the Prime Minister said, reminding the youth of their duty towards the Constitution.

He said that 2026 has begun by bringing new hope into people’s lives and strengthening the connect between citizens and their constitutional duties, adding that the period coincides with the “grand festival of the Republic”.

On January 23, the nation celebrated Parakram Diwas on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, while January 25 will mark National Voters’ Day, followed by Republic Day. Prime Minister Modi noted that Saturday was also significant as the Constitution adopted ‘Jana Gana Mana’ as the National Anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’ as the National Song on this day.

“To ensure that government recruitment is carried out in mission mode, the Rozgar Mela was started. Over the years, the Rozgar Mela has become an institution,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the Rozgar Mela was being held at more than 40 locations across the country. “I especially welcome the youth present at all these locations. In today’s event, more than 8,000 daughters have also received appointment letters,” he added.

Referring to women’s participation in the workforce, the Prime Minister said there has been nearly a two-fold increase over the past 11 years. “Our daughters have benefited greatly from government schemes such as Mudra and Start-up India,” he said.

He noted that female self-employment has risen by about 15 per cent and that a significant number of women are now directors and founders of startups and MSMEs, while many lead cooperative sectors and self-help groups in villages.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the country’s “Reform Express”, aimed at making life and business easier in India.

“Everyone has benefited from next-generation reforms such as GST. Through this, our young entrepreneurs and MSMEs are benefiting,” he said.

Highlighting India’s emergence as a major manufacturing hub, the Prime Minister said there has been unprecedented growth in production and exports across sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, defence, and automobiles.

He said that since 2014, electronics manufacturing has grown six-fold to over Rs 11 lakh crore, while electronics exports have crossed Rs 4 lakh crore.

Referring to the automobile sector, he said it has become one of the fastest-growing industries, with two-wheeler sales crossing two crore units in 2025, reflecting rising purchasing power supported by tax reforms and GST.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the implementation of historic labour reforms, stating that labourers, employees and businesses are all beneficiaries. He said the new labour codes have expanded the scope of social security for workers and employees.

He noted that unprecedented investments in modern infrastructure have boosted employment in construction-related sectors, while India’s startup ecosystem has expanded rapidly, with nearly two lakh registered startups employing more than 21 lakh youth.

He further said that Digital India has created a new economy, positioning the country as a global hub for animation, digital media and other emerging sectors.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the rapid growth of India’s creator economy, which is opening new avenues for employment for the youth.

“The growing global trust in India is creating new opportunities for our youth. India is the only large economy that has doubled its GDP in a decade. Today, more than 100 countries are investing in India through FDI. Compared to the decade before 2014, over two-and-a-half times more foreign investment has come into the country, creating countless employment opportunities,” he said.

