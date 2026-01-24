PM Modi reiterates commitment to keep empowering the girl child

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, commemorated the National Girl Child Day by highlighting the decade-long efforts of the Union government in creating a conducive environment for girls' well-being and their contribution towards Viksit Bharat.

In a message on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "On National Girl Child Day, we reaffirm our unwavering resolve to ensure that the girl child leads a life of dignity, opportunity and hope."

The Prime Minister added, "Over the last 10 years, we have focused on better education, skilling and healthcare for the girl child. This has ensured an environment where the girl child can flourish and effectively contribute towards a Viksit Bharat."

On an earlier occasion, PM Modi had reiterated the Union government's commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her.

"India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields. Their feats continue to inspire us all," he said.

"Our government has focused on sectors like education, technology, skills and healthcare which have contributed to empowering the girl child. We are equally resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against the girl child," the Prime Minister added.

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated annually on January 24, to highlighting the rights, education, health, nutrition, and overall welfare of girls.

Initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day serves as a platform to raise awareness about gender discrimination, promote equal opportunities, and foster an environment where girls can thrive as empowered citizens.

"It underscores the critical role of girls in shaping a brighter, more equitable future for the nation. This, in turn, aligns effectively with India's vision of women-led development and Viksit Bharat by 2047," a statement said.

"National Girl Child Day provides an opportunity to address persistent inequalities faced by girls, including gender biases, female foeticide, challenges related to the child sex ratio, child marriage, and barriers to education and health," it added.

"It emphasises changing societal attitudes to value and respect girls as equals, thereby promoting their holistic development," it said.

Key focus areas include advancing girls' education, skill development, digital inclusion, participation in STEM fields, mental health support, safety from violence, and opportunities for leadership roles.

A statement by the Ministry of Women and Child Development said that significant progress has been made through sustained efforts, particularly under the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" (BBBP) scheme, with the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) rising from around 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24 at the national level.

In addition to this, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for girls at the secondary level (classes 9-10) in India has shown improvement, rising from 75.51 per cent in 2014-15 to 78 per cent in 2023-24.

Furthermore, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for girls at the secondary level reached 80.2 per cent in 2024–25, it said.

--IANS

rch/khz