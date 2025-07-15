India’s export of goods and services clock 6.5 pc growth in June, up 5.94 pc for Q1

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) India’s total exports of merchandise and services for June 2025 touched $67.98 billion, registering a growth of 6.5 per cent compared with the corresponding figure for the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

Total imports of merchandise and services combined went up by 0.5 per cent to $71.50 billion during the month compared with June 2024.

India’s total exports during the April-June quarter of 2025 are estimated at $210.31 billion registering a positive growth of 5.94 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year while total imports during the quarter grew 4.38 per cent to $230.62 billion.

The country’s merchandise exports during June 2025 were estimated at $35.14 billion as compared to $35.16 billion in June 2024.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in June include electronic goods, drugs & pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, marine products and meat, dairy and poultry products.

Electronic goods exports jumped by 46.93 per cent from $ 2.82 billion in June last year to $4.15 billion in June 2025.

Drugs and pharmaceuticals exports increased by 5.95 per cent from $2.47 billion to $2.62 billion during the month while engineering goods exports increased by 1.35 per cent from $9.38 billion in June last year to $9.50 billion in June 2025.

Marine Products exports rose by 13.33 per cent from $0.56 billion to $0.63 billion during the month while meat, dairy and poultry products exports recorded a 19.7 per cent rise from 0.31 billion to $0.37 billion in June 2025.

The figures also show that the cumulative exports (merchandise & services) during April-June quarter of 2025 recorded a growth of 5.94 per cent at $210.31 billion, compared to $198.52 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-June 2025 was $112.17 billion, as compared to $110.06in the same period last year, registered a growth of 1.92 per cent.

India’s top 5 export destinations, in terms growth in June 2025 vis a vis June 2024 are the US (23.53 per cent), China (17.18 per cent), Kenya (76.2 per cent), France (21.78 per cent) and Brazil (23.02 per cent), according to the official statement.

The top 5 export destinations exhibiting positive growth in April-June quarter 2025 vis a vis the same quarter of the previous year are US (22.18 per cent), China (17.87 per cent), Kenya (69.83 per cent), Germany (10.79 per cent) and Australia (14.01 per cent).

