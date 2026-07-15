India’s electronics output surges sixfold in a decade over policy reforms: Report

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) India’s electronics manufacturing output rose nearly sixfold from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in FY25, while exports climbed eightfold to about Rs 3.3 lakh crore, driven by government initiatives such as the PLI Scheme and the Make in India programme, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from Infomerics Valuation and Ratings Limited said that despite the huge surge in output value capture remains limited because components and sub‑assemblies are largely imported, constraining overall domestic value addition.

The next phase of growth will therefore depend on deeper localisation, which can increase value addition, reduce import dependence, and improve export competitiveness.

India aims to become a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse, targeting $500 billion in electronics production by 2030–31 and $180–200 billion in electronics exports by 2031, the report said.

"Achieving these goals will require deeper component manufacturing, stronger R&D, improved logistics, skilled talent and sustained policy support," the report warned.

Mobile phone manufacturing was the standout success, expanding 28 times since FY15 and mobile exports growing 127 times, with over 99 per cent of domestic demand now met by local production.

The report highlighted recent policy moves, such as approval of semiconductor units in Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh with Rs 4,600 crore of investment and 2,000 jobs.

India Semiconductor Mission has secured over Rs 1.60 lakh crore of approved investments across fabrication, packaging, testing and chip design.

Dr. Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist, Infomerics Valuation and Ratings Ltd. said India has established itself as a global semiconductor design hub, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the world's semiconductor design workforce.

“Government initiatives aim to develop 50 fabless semiconductor companies while expanding semiconductor talent through specialised training programmes and industry partnerships,” Sharma added.

India is increasingly benefiting from global supply chain diversification or China+1 strategy. The country became the largest supplier of smartphones to the United States in Q2 FY26, overtaking China, highlighting India's growing role in global electronics manufacturing.

--IANS

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