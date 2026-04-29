India’s economy strong, dynamic and set to sustain momentum despite global shocks: Jeffrey Sachs (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Renowned American economist Jeffrey Sachs on Wednesday expressed confidence in India’s economic trajectory, stating that the country possesses strong underlying dynamism that is likely to continue despite ongoing geopolitical disruptions.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sachs said India’s economy remains fundamentally robust and resilient, even as the global system grapples with significant shocks arising from ongoing conflicts, particularly in West Asia.

“India has a lot of strength and dynamism, and it's going to continue in that way,” Sachs told IANS.

He described the current crisis as a “serious shock” to the world economy, adding that easing global tensions and removing blockades would be critical to restoring normalcy.

“The sooner that happens, the better for everybody -- India, the United States and the world,” Sachs noted, underlining that while India has managed to remain relatively insulated so far, prolonged conflict would inevitably have wider economic repercussions.

He emphasised that India’s internal economic strength has played a crucial role in maintaining stability for households and businesses during this period.

However, he cautioned that if the conflict continues, its impact will be felt across all economies, including India.

“While India has so far managed to shield itself from the worst impacts, prolonged conflict will inevitably have consequences everywhere,” he told IANS.

On the global response, Sachs called for coordinated efforts among major economies, including India, Russia and China, to push for de-escalation.

Referring to US President Donald Trump, he stressed the need for urgent steps to end the conflict, saying it is in the broader interest of the global economy.

“So, the main message that I believe is that India, Russia, China need to explain to Mr. Trump, time to end this, go home. It was not a good idea. And for the sake of the whole world economy, it should stop now.

--IANS

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