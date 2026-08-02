India’s diesel, petrol sales rise in July

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) India's leading oil marketing companies-- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) recorded a robust increase in diesel and petrol sales during July this year compared to the same month of the previous year, reflecting the high level of economic activity during the month.

The sales of diesel, which is the highest-consumed fuel in the country as it is used in the farm and transport sectors, recorded a double-digit growth of 10.7 per cent during the month to 7.12 million tonnes, up from 6.43 million tonnes in July last year.

The fuel, which is used for trucks and buses as well as farm machinery and irrigation, saw higher demand as delayed monsoon rains pushed farmers to rely on diesel pumps during the peak sowing season. The commissioning of new highways and Expressways over the last year has also led to an increase in commercial traffic. July's diesel volumes were also 11.5 per cent above the same month in 2024 and 12.7 per cent higher than 2023.

Petrol sales of the three oil biggies increased by 9.7 per cent to 3.45 million tonnes in July this year, compared with 3.14 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year.

Jet fuel sales also went up 2.9 per cent to 659,900 tonnes in July compared to the same month last year. On a sequential basis, jet fuel sales fell by 4.6 per cent compared with 691,700 tonnes in June as some flights had to be cancelled due to inclement weather in the monsoon season.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales declined by 17.4 per cent to 2.37 million tonnes as the government encouraged consumers to switch to piped natural gas as part of the diversification to tackle the LPG import disruption in the wake of the choking of the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia crisis. Commercial LPG sales to hotels and restaurants also had to be curtailed due to the supply disruptions.

--IANS

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