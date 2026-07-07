Petition filed in UK Parliament over Pakistan's human rights violations in PoK

London, July 7 (IANS) As the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continues to intensify, a petition has been filed in the British Parliament urging the United Kingdom government to raise concerns with the Pakistani authorities over the alleged human rights abuses and communication restrictions in the occupied territory.

This comes amid ongoing unrest in PoK, during which dozens of civilians have reportedly been killed and injured by Pakistani forces, with the region under a strict blockade, curfew, and a total communications blackout.

Citing reports, the petition stated that residents of PoK have faced restrictions affecting communication services, impacting contact with families, including overseas Kashmiris.

“Access to communication and information is important for education, livelihoods, community engagement, and the ability to raise concerns peacefully. We call on the UK government to raise these concerns with the government of Pakistan and advocate for the protection of human rights, freedom of expression, and access to communication services,” read the petition.

On Sunday, several members of the Kashmiri diaspora in the UK staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, condemning the violent crackdown by Pakistani forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while calling for the restoration of human rights in the region.

Taking to its social media platform on X on Monday, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) said a massive demonstration was held in London in solidarity with the committee and to protest what it described as the "genocide of innocent Kashmiris." The group said that the protest sent a clear message to the Pakistani forces who believe they can suppress the people's movement "through power and the barrel of the gun."

"We British Kashmiris stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers and will continue to challenge the usurpers," the JAAC said.

Furthermore, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s UK chapter took to X and said that overseas Kashmiris participated in a massive march in London against the “barbarism” of state forces in PoK and to demand the restoration of human rights.

“The illegitimate military-led government in Pakistan has so far killed several protesters, injured hundreds, and arrested many more, including one of the top leaders of the movement, Shaukat Nawaz Mir,” it added.

--IANS

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