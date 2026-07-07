3rd T20I: India drop Bishnoi, elect to field first against England

Nottingham, July 7 (IANS) India dropped expensive spinner Ravi Bishnoi and brought in pacer Prince Yadav as skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first against England in the must-win third T20I of the five-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Prince Yadav was the only change in the side for India, while England are unchanged from the second T20I.

Though the team management decided to drop Bishnoi after the leggie conceded 60 runs in his four overs, including 29 in one over, in the second T20I in Manchester that England won, skipper Iyer said it was just a hiccup and great learning for him.

"That was just a hiccup, but you have to back your bowler. Every player goes through that phase, but it's a great learning (experience) for him. By the looks of it, I feel it's a beautiful wicket. One side is short, so we want to maximise it and see what they do," said Iyer after the toss.

England captain Harry Brook said he would have opted to bat if he had won the toss. With England leading 1-0 after two matches, India need to win the third match at Nottingham to avoid conceding an unassailable lead in the five-match series with two more matches to go. The first match was abandoned because of rain.

Playing XIs:

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

--IANS

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