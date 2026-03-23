India’s Anuhith Gosala clinches gold at Global Esports Games

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) India secured gold at the Global Esports Games in front of a full arena of fans as Anuhith Gosala defeated Miras of Kazakhstan in the Clash Royale finals, 3-2, to claim the top honours. India also clinched a bronze in DOTA 2, while Türkiye took gold.

In Clash Royale, India first defeated the USA in the lower bracket finals, advancing to the grand finals with a close 2-1 score in a tense conclusion. Kazakhstan had already secured their spot in the final the day before, having beaten India 2-0 in the upper bracket finals. During the finals, after a series of back-and-forth matches, Anuhith Gosala achieved a dramatic 3-2 victory, earning the gold medal for Team India.

In DOTA 2, Team India earned the bronze medal after losing to Mongolia in the lower bracket finals. In the grand finals, Türkiye defeated Mongolia 3-1 to claim the gold medal.

Sharing his thoughts on the victory, Team India’s Clash Royale gold medallist Gosala, said, “This moment is surreal. To win the Grand Finals here in India, in front of a home crowd, makes it even more emotional. The preparation was relentless, the pressure was intense, and every match tested my limits, but that’s what makes this victory so special. Hearing the cheers, feeling that energy, and lifting this title for the country is an indescribable pride. This is for India, and for everyone who believes in us. I hope this win inspires many others to follow in our path.”

Paul J. Foster, KStJH, President and CEO, Global Esports Federation, added, “As the Global Esports Games Mumbai World Finals come to a close, we celebrate not only the incredible performances of our athletes, but the spirit of unity and connection that defines our global community. Mumbai has delivered exceptional energy, passion, and hospitality, reinforcing our belief that esports transcends borders and brings the world together. We are deeply grateful to our partners in India for setting a new benchmark for excellence, and we now look forward to continuing this journey as we head to Los Angeles later this year.”

The Global Esports Games Mumbai was inaugurated by Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Over four days, Mumbai hosted 48 elite athletes from 19 nations. This marked the conclusion of the GEG Mumbai World Finals, which now hands over to Los Angeles for the 2026 Global Esports Games.

--IANS

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