India's Ambassador presents credentials to Poland’s President in traditional ceremony

Warsaw, July 22 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Poland Neeta Bhushan presented her Letter of Credence to Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, at the Belweder Palace on Tuesday in a traditional ceremony.

"A New Diplomatic Chapter: Presentation of Credentials in Warsaw. In a traditional ceremony, Ambassador Neeta Bhushan presented her Letter of Credence to H.E. Mr Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, at the Belweder Palace today, formally assuming her responsibilities as Ambassador of India to Poland," the Embassy of India in Warsaw wrote on X.

"Following the ceremony, Amb Bhushan had a courtesy meeting with President Nawrocki. Their discussions reflected the warmth and goodwill that marks the enduring friendship between India and Poland," it added.

Later, the Ambassador laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw.

Last week, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, Poland's Secretary of State and Deputy Foreign Minister, said that India and Poland are discussing the possibility of manufacturing certain defence platforms in India.

"India is interested in specific defence platforms that we (Poland) produce, and we are talking about the possibility of producing them in India with some Indian content. We are also talking about possibilities of producing some Indian platforms in Poland with Polish involvement in the form of joint ventures,” Bartoszewski told IANS.

"Given the geopolitical situation, we want to increase our cooperation in security and defence. We are talking about concrete examples of not only selling various defence platforms, but also creating joint ventures to produce something in India. We understand the 'Make in India' concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and so we would have Polish and Indian content on these platforms," he added.

The visiting minister stressed the importance of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), noting that it will help in boosting trade immensely.

–IANS

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