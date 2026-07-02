India's AI ambitions get boost from nearly $80 billion Big Tech investments

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) India’s ambitions to emerge as a global artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse are receiving a major boost as global technology giants have committed nearly $80 billion towards AI and cloud infrastructure in the country over the next few years, strengthening its position as a key innovation and digital infrastructure hub, a report has said.

The latest push came after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced an additional $13 billion investment in AI and cloud infrastructure in India by 2030, taking the company's total planned investment in the country to $48 billion over the next five years, according to an analysis by One World Outlook.

The report further highlighted that the fresh commitment includes more than $21 billion earmarked for expanding AI and cloud infrastructure.

In addition, the investment adds to similar commitments by other global technology companies.

Microsoft has announced $17.5 billion in investments towards AI and cloud infrastructure in India through 2029, while Google has committed $15 billion over five years to establish its first AI hub in Visakhapatnam, it added.

Together, these investments amount to nearly $80 billion, reflecting growing confidence among global technology firms in India's AI ecosystem.

This momentum to a combination of government policy support, a large technology talent pool, expanding digital infrastructure and a rapidly growing domestic market, the report said.

The government's IndiaAI Mission -- launched with a budget of about $1.25 billion -- aims to build a comprehensive AI ecosystem by supporting computing infrastructure, indigenous AI models, datasets, startups, skilling and responsible AI development, it added.

The government has also operationalised a $12 billion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund to promote private sector investment in emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, biotechnology and quantum computing.

Meanwhile, India is witnessing rapid expansion in digital infrastructure.

As per industry estimates, AI funding in India rose 58 per cent year-on-year in 2025, according to the report.

It further noted that with over 1.5 million engineering graduates entering the workforce annually and a large digital consumer base, India is increasingly being viewed as a preferred destination for developing and deploying AI applications at scale.

--IANS

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