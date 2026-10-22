October 22, 2026 8:25 PM हिंदी

India’s aerospace industry likely to grow twice as fast as global market: Report

India’s aerospace industry likely to grow twice as fast as global market: Report

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) India’s aerospace industry is expected to grow twice at the pace of the global market, driven by state‑backed reforms, rising private capital and closer collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a new report has said.

The report from Forbes cited Arkam Ventures as saying that the sector is currently valued at $13 billion and is forecast to over triple to $40 billion by 2030, with some estimates projecting a $44 billion space economy by 2033.

"To win the celestial race, India’s space startups need to strongly leverage the nation's unique attributes in software development to cater to the downstream market of data mining from satellites," the report said.

Private firms are expected to participate in up to 45 launches a year for international customers by 2030 and to manufacture one‑third of the world’s earth‑observation satellites, it added.

India is also likely to emerge as a major exporter of avionics, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Satellite Communication (SATCOM) and ground Radio Frequency (RF) systems.

However, the realisation of ambitions depends on startups’ ability to attain recurring global launches, contracts, and reliable satellite services.

The total cumulative private investment in this sector has reached $600 million over the years. Space tech startups have raised nearly $256 million in 2026, and the sector is expected to raise up to $3.5 billion of venture capital and private equity investments over the next five years.

“Capital is making a beeline for India’s space startups because the country can build sophisticated aerospace systems at a fraction of the cost of the US and Europe," the report cited Sanjay Kumar, cofounder of EON Space Labs, as saying, who added that India’s engineering talent is deep and manufacturing is cost-efficient compared to other nations.

Small technology-driven private companies are building rockets for carrying payloads, developing satellites, using technology transfer agreements transferred by ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Navigating through turbulent era, need good judgment and steady hand with lot of experience: EAM Jaishankar

Navigating through turbulent era, need good judgment and steady hand with lot of experience: EAM Jaishankar

Indira Gandhi went to Shimla to meet Bhutto: EAM Jaishankar on Congress criticism over talks with Rubio in Mumbai

Indira Gandhi went to Shimla to meet Bhutto: EAM Jaishankar on Congress criticism over talks with Rubio in Mumbai

Got to give credit where it's due, says Glenn Phillips after India's record chase in the first T20I in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday. Photo credit: @BLACKCAPS/X

1st T20I: Got to give credit where it's due, says Glenn Phillips after India's record chase

Man climbs water tank with child in Jharkhand, brought down after 4 hours of persuasion

Man climbs water tank with child in Jharkhand, brought down after 4 hours of persuasion

India-US trade deal in ‘last mile’, says EAM Jaishankar at NDTV World Summit (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

India-US trade deal in ‘last mile’, says EAM Jaishankar at NDTV World Summit

Arjun Das's character in director Madhumita's psychological thriller 'John Doe' revealed (Photo: Arjun Das/Instagram)

Arjun Das's character in director Madhumita's psychological thriller 'John Doe' revealed

Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of ODIs against Zimbabwe; Jintimani named as her replacement in the opening ODI in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: @RenukaSinghThakur/X

Renuka ruled out of ODIs against Zimbabwe; Jintimani named as her replacement

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha shares a video of his son's arms with burn marks

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha shares a video of his son's arms with burn marks

Bhavikkumar Bharwad's silver medal stripped away due to DSQ in 400m T47 final in the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya in Japan on Thursday. Photo credit: PCI

Asian Para Games: Bhavikkumar Bharwad's silver medal stripped away due to DSQ in 400m T47 final

Kathmandu condemns drone attack on Saudi oil field that killed Nepali national (File image)

Kathmandu condemns drone attack on Saudi oil field that killed Nepali national