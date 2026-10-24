October 24, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Indians' investment in foreign markets more than doubles to $321 million in Aug under LRS: RBI data

Indians' investment in foreign markets more than doubles to $321 million in Aug under LRS: RBI data

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Investment in overseas equity and debt markets by Indians more than doubled, jumping 111 per cent to $321.53 million in August year-on-year under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), according to the RBI's October 2026 bulletin.

According to the central bank's monthly bulletin, the investment in equity/debt segment was $152.18 million a year ago, in August 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the outflow in this category posted a 7 per cent decline. Investment in equity and debt abroad hit an all-time high of $460 million in June.

In FY26, total outward remittances under LRS were $28,979.36 million, according to the RBI data.

In August alone, the category accounted for about 11.7 per cent of total LRS outflows, up from 5.8 per cent a year earlier.

Outflows towards investment in equity and debt led outward remittances in August and are now a much bigger part of the LRS basket compared to last year.

In addition, total outward remittances under LRS rose to $2,738.58 million in August 2026 from $2,642.91 million in the year-ago month, a 3.6 per cent growth year-on-year and 6 per cent up from July.

On a sequential basis, LRS outflows rose from $2,582.62 million in July 2026.

Meanwhile, travel remained the largest component at $1,630.26 million in August 2026, marginally up from $1,618.81 million a year ago. It accounted for around 59 per cent of total and grew by just about 1 per cent year-on-year but climbed 11.4 per cent from July's $1,463.11 million.

On a month-on-month basis, business travel zoomed by almost 5 times from $10.9 million in July to $51 million in August.

Among other major heads, gift remittances rose to $215.72 million from $190.43 million, while maintenance of close relatives was at $275.43 million against $272.05 million.

Purchase of immovable property stood at $39.59 million compared to $36.02 million in the year-ago period, while deposits were at $50.78 million against $42.75 million.

Notably, remittances for medical treatment were up 21.3 per cent year-on-year at $4.84 million.

--IANS

ag/

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