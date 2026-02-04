Indian women’s hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasises fitness and team unity as key focuses before Asian Games 2026

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who rejoined the women’s program in December 2025 after four years, has emphasized that his primary focus is clear. Looking ahead to key events in the Los Angeles Olympic cycle, the Dutch coach has highlighted the need to develop strong team chemistry and improve fitness levels across the team.

“Our first priority right now is fitness, which is a very important aspect for us. Alongside that, the focus is on coming together and functioning as a strong unit. From there on, we can work on all the other things like techniques,” Marijne told SAI.

The women’s team is focused on the FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Hyderabad from March 8–14, as well as the Asian Games 2026 and other major events in the upcoming LA 2028 Olympic cycle.

Marijne, who led the Indian women’s team to a historic fourth-place finish at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, quickly assumed leadership of the current national coaching camp at the Sports Authority of India’s regional centre in Bengaluru. The camp runs until February 18 and initially included 49 players, 43 seniors and six juniors, before being reduced to 29 after selection trials by Hockey India.

Reflecting on the recent weeks of training with the Indian team, Marijne mentioned, “We are still getting to know each other. While I am familiar with a few of the players from before, not everyone is known to me yet. It is important for us to work at an individual level and understand what is best for each player. We are receiving strong support from the strength and conditioning coaches, who are playing a key role in guiding this process,” the Dutchman explained.

“Right now, the most important thing is managing the players’ bodies and overall fitness. The tactical framework is already clear, and that is not what will make the difference at this stage. We are working together towards a common goal, and that is precisely why I decided to return,” he added to SAI.

