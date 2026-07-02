Indian visitors flock to Nepal in record numbers

Kathmandu, July 2 (IANS) Nepal witnessed a record number of Indian tourist arrivals by air in June, with visitors from the southern neighbour helping sustain the country's tourism industry amid disruptions caused by the US-Iran war.

The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said on Thursday that the country welcomed a total of 91,363 foreign tourists in June 2026, of whom 41,809 were Indian visitors, accounting for nearly 46 per cent of all foreign tourists visiting the Himalayan nation during the month.

According to the NTB, this marks the highest monthly number of Indian tourist arrivals ever recorded in Nepal.

In May, Nepal had received 40,782 Indian visitors by air, which was the highest monthly figure on record until it was surpassed by the June total.

Although India has been Nepal's largest source market for tourism for decades, the share of Indian tourists in total foreign arrivals has been growing rapidly in recent years as India emerges as one of the world's fastest-growing outbound tourism markets.

More than 30 million Indians travel abroad annually, and the value of the country's outbound travel market is projected to nearly triple over the next decade. Nepali tourism entrepreneurs and policymakers have argued that even a small increase in Nepal's share of this expanding market could generate substantial economic benefits.

"Indian visitors are travelling in larger numbers by bus," said Kiran Neuane, sales and marketing officer at a travel agency catering to Indian tourists.

"Since the US-Iran war, airfares on long-haul routes have become more expensive due to rising fuel prices, and Indian travellers have been choosing Nepal as a relatively cheaper destination," he said.

Neuane added that school and college holidays in India, coupled with high summer temperatures, had also encouraged many Indians to visit Nepal to escape the heat.

In recent years, the Asian market, particularly South Asia, has emerged as a key source region for Nepal's tourism sector, with India leading the growth.

Of the total foreign tourists arriving in Nepal in June, as many as 48,254 visitors came from South Asia, accounting for 52.8 per cent of total arrivals.

A further 16,152 tourists arrived from other Asian countries, representing 17.68 per cent of total arrivals during the month. Nepal received 9,995 visitors from mainland China, making it the country's third-largest source market.

With 11,836 visitors, the United States emerged as Nepal's second-largest source market after India in June, according to the NTB. China ranked third, followed by Bangladesh with 4,322 visitors and Australia with 2,896 in the top five source markets..

Santosh Bikram Thapa, senior officer at the NTB, said the steady improvement in tourist arrivals in recent months could be attributed to the expansion of international air connectivity, tourism promotion campaigns, marketing efforts in major source markets, and Nepal's image as a safe and attractive destination.

"We are preparing to intensify promotional activities in key source markets, including India, China, the United States, Europe and other major regions, in anticipation of the upcoming tourism season," he said.

--IANS

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