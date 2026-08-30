Indian rescue team joins Nepali Army in search ops at tunnel sites

Kathmandu, Aug 30 (IANS) The Indian tunnel rescue team on Sunday joined the Nepali Army's team to conduct search and rescue operations at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

"The tunnel rescue team from India worked with the Nepali Army's team to conduct search and rescue operations at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area today. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army," the Indian Embassy in Nepal said on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, a 19-member specialised forensics team from India began functioning in Kathmandu on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this team will help augment the analysıs of DNA samples in Nepal for identification of mortal remains of the victims.

"Ambassador of India to Nepal (Naveen Srivastava) met and briefed the forensics team. Subsequently, the team had discussions with counterparts in Nepal Police's Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kathmandu and the Forensics Department of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital," the statement said.

"The tunnel rescue operations team continued its work today and supplemented the search and rescue efforts of the Nepali Army at hydropower sites in Chilime and Langtang. The team was able to enter a tunnel near the Langtang hydroelectric project, and retrieve the mortal remains of one person, in spite of inclement weather. This team is continuing its support operations near the Langtang hydroelectric project," it added.

The Ministry also told that as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, 403 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China, citing local government sources on the China side.

It also said that 500 Indian nationals still remain on the China side and noted that they are safe.

Earlier in the day, the fourth flight carrying assistance from India for people affected by the catastrophic floods in Nepal arrived in Kathmandu.

"The fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief supplies has arrived in Nepal, with the materials handed over to the concerned authorities as part of ongoing support following the devastating floods," the MEA said.

The consignment includes a tunnel technical team equipped with search-and-rescue equipment, as well as a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis. The relief supplies include blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

--IANS

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