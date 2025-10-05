October 05, 2025 12:02 AM हिंदी

Indian teams falter in opening water polo matches in Asian Aquatics Championships

Indian teams falter in opening water polo matches in Asian Aquatics Championships at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: SFI

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (IANS) It was a tough outing for the Indian water polo teams as both the men and women suffered opening-day defeats to Singapore in the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025, which entered a lively new phase with water polo and artistic swimming action lighting up the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin and Karina Magrupova secured gold medals in the Men’s and Women’s Solo Technical, respectively.

In the Men’s Group B clash, Singapore defeated India 20-8. The hosts made a bright start by taking the early lead, but a string of stray passes and fouls allowed Singapore to take control and steadily build a commanding advantage. Captain Rajandra Sanjiv and See Tien Ee were the standout performers for Singapore, scoring four goals apiece.

Goh Wen Zhe chipped in with three, while Loh Cayden, Chan Dominic, and Lok Shunn bagged two each. Chow Yong added one to complete the tally. For India, Sarang Ravindra and Praveen Gopinathan struck twice each, while Bhagesh Jagdish, Uday Uttekar, Ankit Prasad, and Vibhav Suhas Kuthe scored one goal each.

The Women’s Group A contest followed a similar pattern, with Singapore powering to a 23-10 victory over India. Singapore’s attack was led by Yap Jingxuan, who delivered a stunning seven-goal performance. Koh Ting, Lee Xuan, and Koh Xiao contributed four goals each, while Tio Ji netted three, and captain Yeo Zhi Min added one. For India, Krisha Purokatastha top-scored with three goals. Kripa Ranichithra followed with two, while Sefwa Sakeer, Captain Varsha Suresh, Kalautri Mitra, Dhruthi Karthikeya, and Madhurami Shanti each got on the scoresheet with one goal apiece.

Thailand secured a narrow 14-12 win over Kazakhstan in Women’s Group B. Kwantongtanaree Thanidakarn led the charge with six goals, supported by Puangtong Kritsana (4) and Kongchouy Thnita and Rueangsappaisan Raksina (2 each). For Kazakhstan, captain Mirshina Anastassiya top-scored with five, while Vorontsova Olga (3), Rakhmanova Madina (2), and Pochinok Darya and Kaplun Viktoriya (1 each) added to the tally.

Iran registered a 14-9 win over China with a balanced attack in Men’s Group A.

Shams Arman netted three goals, while Aghaei Karim, Behzadsabouri Farbod, captain Yazdankhah Mehndi, and Jalilpour Amirreza scored two each. Mehrikohneshahri Alireza, Iranpourtari Ashkan, and Sadrnia Seyederfan added one apiece. For China, Zhu Beile led with four goals, followed by Zhu Gengmin (2), Wang Beiyi, captain Chen Yimin, and Cai Yuhao with one each.

Men’s Group B also witnessed Japan overpower Thailand 24-12. Captain Ura Enishi scored eight goals, while Moriya Yuki scored five. Lowery Jun and Shoyama Yu struck three apiece, Maeda Toshiyuki and Sakamaki Naru scored two each, and Yamamoto Ryotaro added one. For Thailand, Chainiyom Phongsathon led with six goals, followed by captain Chompoosang Pattanit and Kaewmanee Suteenan (2 each), with Kaewanee Chanoknan and Klinhom Supakorn adding one apiece.

Medals

Artistic Swimming

Men’s Solo Technical: Viktor Druzin (Kazakhstan) 228.1708; Eduard Kim (Kazakhstan) 223.5584; Remma Furuuchi (Japan) 206.8675

Women’s Solo Technical: Karina Magrupova (Kazakhstan) 240.1600; Sabina Makhmudova (Uzbekistan) 222.1600; Yasmina Islamova (Kazakhstan) 204.0066.

--IANS

bsk/

