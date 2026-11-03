Indian, Sri Lankan Coast Guard hold ninth High-Level Meeting with focus on SAR and pollution response

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) held their ninth High-Level Meeting at Mirissa in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, focusing on cooperation in marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue and maritime law enforcement, the Ministry of Defence said.

“The Indian delegation was led by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, Director General, Indian Coast Guard, while the Sri Lankan delegation was headed by Rear Admiral Ruwan Rupasena, Director General, Sri Lanka Coast Guard,” the ministry said in a statement.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and expand capacity building and technical assistance between the two Coast Guards.

“The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including Marine Pollution Response, Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), and Maritime Law Enforcement. Discussions also explored avenues for enhancing capacity building and technical assistance initiatives to further strengthen operational cooperation between the two Coast Guards. During the deliberations, both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to working closely towards addressing emerging maritime challenges and enhancing cooperation in ensuring maritime safety, security and environmental protection across the shared maritime domain,” the statement said.

In September, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India and Sri Lanka could become joint stakeholders in a maritime domain awareness system. He had said it would involve cooperation and interaction among the concerned agencies, the Navies and the Coast Guards of the two countries on issues such as illegal fishing and narcotics trafficking.

In April, India had handed over two personal watercraft and safety gear to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard to enhance its capability in near-shore Search and Rescue (SAR). The Defence Advisor of the Indian High Commission had handed over the equipment to the Director of Operations at a ceremony held at the Sri Lanka Coast Guard Headquarters in Mirissa.

--IANS

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