Indian, South Korean navies conduct joint drills off Busan to enhance maritime cooperation

Busan, Nov 2 (IANS) The Indian Naval ship (INS) Sahyadri and the South Korean Navy's guided-missile destroyer ROKS Munmu The Great carried out a series of joint drills to enhance interoperability between the two navies during the sea phase of India-Republic of Korea Navy (IN-RoKN) bilateral exercise off the coast of Busan.

Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

In a post on X on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said: "INS Sahyadri and ROKS Munmu The Great undertook the sea phase of the IN-ROKN Bilateral Naval Exercise off the coast of Busan. Multiple drills to include cross deck helicopter landings, Search & Rescue and other aspects were practiced to enhance interoperability between the two navies. INS Sahyadri later set sail for her subsequent mission."

Last week, INS Sahyadri sailed out for the sea phase of the bilateral exercise, following a series of training engagements with ROKS Munmu The Great in Busan.

The harbour phase held from October 26 to 29 featured professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, sporting events and an onboard reception, aimed at enhancing ties between the two navies.

"26-29 Oct 26: During harbour phase in Busan, INS Sahyadri undertook multiple training exchanges with ROKS Munmu The Great. Cross deck visits were undertaken to include subject matter expert exchanges. Sports fixtures and onboard reception fostered people-to-people connect between the two Navies. INS Sahyadri sailed out today for undertaking sea phase of the exercise with ROKS Munmu The Great," the Indian Embassy in Seoul posted on X.

India Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das also interacted with the Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri, Captain Vikas Jha and the officers onboard the ship and attended an onboard reception along with officers of the South Korean Navy.

Indigenously designed and built guided missile stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, INS Sahyadri arrived at Busan Naval Harbour on October 26 to participate in the India-Republic of Korea Navy (IN-RoKN) bilateral exercise, the Ministry of Defence stated last week.

The visit marked another step towards strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing interoperability between the two navies in the Indo-Pacific, the ministry said, highlighting that INS Sahyadri was accorded a warm welcome by the Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN), reflecting the growing engagement and enduring strategic partnership between India and the Republic of Korea.

The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and the Republic of Korea to strengthening maritime cooperation and contributing to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.

It also reflects the Indian Navy's continued efforts to build enduring partnerships with friendly foreign navies through professional engagement and operational cooperation.

--IANS

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