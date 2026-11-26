Johannesburg, Nov 26 (IANS) South Africa's pace attack has taken a double hit ahead of their home white-ball games against Bangladesh, as fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka ruled out due to adductor and hamstring injuries, respectively, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

"Coetzee, who was named in both the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) squads, sustained an adductor muscle injury while playing for the DP World Lions in their 1st Class Series match against the North West Dragons.

"Maphaka recently suffered a setback from his recovery from a right hamstring injury during training, and as a precautionary measure, has been withdrawn from both the T20I squad and the South Africa A (SA ‘A’) squad for the upcoming one-day series against England Lions," further said CSA in its statement.

The Proteas men's selectors have turned to a set of fresh faces to fill the gaps. Fast bowler Tiaan van Vuuren has been handed his first ODI call-up. Seam bowling all-rounder Eathan Bosch, who has played three ODIs and four T20Is so far, and uncapped pacer JJ Basson have been drafted into the T20I squad.

Basson made headlines in South Africa earlier this year when he picked 11-99, the best figures by any pacer on first-class debut.

South Africa will play their first ODI against Bangladesh at Buffalo Park in East London on December 1, followed by the next two ODIs at St George's Park in Gqeberha on December 4 and Newlands in Cape Town on December 7.

The teams will then play three T20Is: at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on December 10, Willowmoore Park in Benoni on December 12 and SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 13.

South Africa had previously beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series.

CSA also added that in the Proteas men’s 'A' set-up, seamers Bayanda Mojola and Okuhle Cele have been added to the squad for the one-day series against the England Lions.

South Africa A's three-match one-day series against the England Lions starts at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on December 1. Boland Park in Paarl then host the second and third games on December 4 and 6, respectively.

--IANS

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