‘Indian players will perform very well’: IOA President Usha confident as Team India leaves for Aisan Games

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha expressed confidence in the country’s athletes ahead of the Asian Games, saying the strong government backing and encouragement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi have given the contingent greater belief as Team India received a formal send-off in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“I am very confident. So, it is not like it was earlier. Now, the government is fully supporting the players, and our Prime Minister himself is taking a lot of interest in supporting the players and inspiring them before and after the competition,” Usha said at the send-off ceremony.

She added, “Indian players will perform very well at the Asian Games.”

The Indian contingent will be competing in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4, where athletes of the continent's top sporting nations will compete in various disciplines.

The send-off ceremony by IOA was attended by the athletes, coaches, support staff, officials and partners before the contingent’s departure for Japan. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the event along with Usha.

The panel discussion featuring Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Asmita Dey, Commonwealth Games medalist and weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat was one of the highlights of the ceremony.

India will enter the Aichi-Nagoya Games looking to build on its record-breaking performance at the 2023 Asian Games, where the country won 107 medals.

With the continental showpiece now days away, the IOA and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have backed the preparations of the Indian contingent as the athletes look to extend that medal-winning momentum in Japan.

--IANS

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