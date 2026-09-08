Indian community 'Sethu' between India and Sri Lanka: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Colombo

Colombo, Sep 8 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday interacted with the Indian community in Colombo, highlighting the "crucial role" played by the Indian diaspora in strengthening friendship between both neighbouring countries.

"The Indian community is the 'Sethu' between India and Sri Lanka. India will always stand firmly with Sri Lanka whenever the island nation faces a crisis," said Singh during his address at the event.

He emphasised that the relationship between India and Sri Lanka is based on shared history, culture, and faith.

"India and Sri Lanka are close friends. We stand with Sri Lanka through thick and thin and are committed to the peace, prosperity, and development of both countries," Singh mentioned.

The Defence Minister also highlighted that, while the world is grappling with the challenges of economic growth, India has recorded 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2026-27.

The Indian economy, he mentioned, which was $2 trillion in 2014, has now doubled and India is today contributing more than 16 per cent to Global Growth.

"Electronics manufacturing in India is an industrial revolution. Electronic goods production, which was ₹1.9 lakh crore in 2014, has now exceeded ₹11 lakh crore. Electronics exports have also risen from ₹38,000 crore to more than ₹3 lakh crore. In mobile manufacturing, India is today the world's second-largest producer," Singh stated during his address to the Indian community in Colombo.

Earlier in the day, Singh arrived in Colombo for a three-day official visit to the island nation, aimed at deepening bilateral defence and maritime cooperation.

He was warmly welcomed at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo by Sri Lankan Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara and Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath arrived in Colombo on an official visit to Sri Lanka from 08–10 September 2026. He was received at Bandaranaike International Airport by Deputy Minister of Defence Maj Gen Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.) and Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Shri Santosh Jha. Raksha Mantri received a warm and traditional welcome from the Sri Lankan side, reflecting the close and enduring ties between India and Sri Lanka,” the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

During his visit, Singh will hold talks with the Lankan leadership on various issues to further strengthen bilateral ties in mutually beneficial areas, including a strong maritime and defence partnership. He will lead a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today left for Sri Lanka on a 3-day visit to the island nation. Leading a high-level delegation, Raksha Mantri will hold talks with the leadership of Sri Lanka on a range of issues to further strengthen traditionally strong and friendly bilateral relations in mutually beneficial areas, including a strong maritime and defence partnership," the Ministry of Defence wrote on X.

Singh said that he looked forward to a "productive engagement" with Sri Lankan leadership during his visit to the island nation. He described Sri Lanka as one of the important partners of India under the Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR vision.

"Leaving New Delhi for Sri Lanka on a three-day official visit. Looking forward to a productive engagement with the leadership of Sri Lanka during the visit. I shall also be interacting with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka. Besides our longstanding partnership as well as deep historical and civilisational ties, Sri Lanka is one of our most important partners under the Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR initiatives," Singh posted on X before leaving for Colombo.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence, India and Sri Lanka share deep civilisational ties and a multifaceted partnership, anchored by regional security, defence, economic and trade cooperation and strong people-to-people ties.

-- IANS

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