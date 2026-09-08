150 tonnes per year from 32 ponds: Jharkhand’s young entrepreneur sets example in fisheries by leveraging PMMSY

Ranchi, Sep 8 (IANS) An annual production of up to 150 tonnes per year from across 32 ponds is the milestone set by a young fish entrepreneur in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, who leveraged the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme and applied modern techniques to enhance the output and simultaneously scale up productivity in the fisheries sector on a whole.

Suman Kumar scripted the success model in Giridih by setting up a fisheries unit some time ago and made use of technology and modern means for fish farming and harvesting.

Having returned from Israel, he deployed the latest techniques and training in his village and employed many youths in large-scale fishing endeavour, thus making it a point of attraction for other adjoining villages also.

He studied fisheries and agriculture, and upon returning to his village, he leveraged the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to set up a large fishing harvesting unit. Today, his business employs more than 30–40 local residents.

Suman Kumar started his fish farming venture with eight ponds. In the first year, he produced approximately 45 to 50 tonnes of fish from these ponds, and today the total output has crossed 150 tonnes.

By using scientific management, superior technology, and persistent hard work, his business has now expanded to 32 ponds, and together, they are giving an annual yield of about 100 - 150 tonnes of fish.

He made scientific pond management, high-quality fish seed and regular monitoring the cornerstone of his fishing enterprise.

His ponds primarily house various fish species, including Rohu and Catla. The harvested fish are supplied not only within Giridih but also to various districts across Jharkhand and several markets in Bihar. This has earned him recognition in both local markets and markets in other states.

He says that the prices vary by fish species - the wholesale price for Rohu and Catla ranges from approximately Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kilogram. According to him, adopting scientific methods in fish farming has resulted in a profit of 50 to 60 per cent.

Suman Kumar is now preparing to further expand his business. He has set a target of producing 500 tonnes of fish annually in the coming years.

He affirms that if farmers and rural youth are provided with the latest technology, scientific knowledge, and proper training, fish farming can strengthen the rural economy and serve as a source of large-scale employment.

The PMMSY scheme launched in 2020 achieved a big milestone five years later in 2025, when the country logged a record fish production of 195 lakh tonnes and became the world’s second-largest producer in fisheries.

--IANS

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