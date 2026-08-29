Indian peacekeepers continue to assist displaced persons in Abyei: UN

Abyei, Aug 29 (IANS) The United Nations Department of Peace Operations on Saturday said that Indian peacekeepers with the United Nations Interim Force for Abyei (UNISFA) continue to assist internally displaced people in Abyei.

Abyei, Aug 29 (IANS) The United Nations Department of Peace Operations on Saturday said that Indian peacekeepers with the United Nations Interim Force for Abyei (UNISFA) continue to assist internally displaced people in Abyei.

“Indian peacekeepers with UNISFA continue their commitment to assisting internally displaced persons in Abyei. The Mission's support includes critically needed basic services, educational initiatives and community engagement,” the UN department stated on X.

The Abyei region is managed by UNISFA, located between Sudan and South Sudan.

In June, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, P. Harish, highlighted that "India was the first to deploy an all-female Unit to the United Nations Mission in Liberia, inspiring 1000s of Liberian women to join their national police."

According to him, Women peacekeepers give hope to vulnerable women in conflict situations, serving as symbols of female empowerment, and the more than 160 women in UN missions exemplify this role, according to P. Harish.

Indian Army Major Abhilasha Barak, who was awarded the UN Peacekeeper's Gender Advocate Award, and the two other Indian women awardees before her are outstanding examples of this role, P. Harish told the Security Council.

"Today, more than 160 Indian women peacekeepers serve in the field in various UN Missions."

On the importance of deploying women in peacekeeping operations, P. Harish said, "They build trust in communities. They give hope to vulnerable populations, particularly women and children. They serve as visible symbols of women's agency in maintaining peace and security."

"Most critically, they help address gender-based violence and ensure that peace processes reflect the needs and perspectives of all segments of society," he added.

To enhance the role of women peacekeepers from around the world, P. Harish said, "India set up the Centre for UN Peacekeeping in Delhi to train women military officers from across the globe."

"Last year, participants from 15 countries attended the UN Women Military Officers Course, and women peacekeepers from 35 countries came together for the Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South," he added.

--IANS

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