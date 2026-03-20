March 20, 2026 11:44 PM हिंदी

Indian Open squash: Anahat, Tanvi storm ahead as semi-final line-up takes shape

Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna storm ahead as women’s singles semifinals line-up takes shape in the Indian Open 2026 squash championship being played at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) courts in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: JSW Sport

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Top seed Anahat Singh and unseeded compatriot Tanvi Khanna ensured a strong Indian presence in the women’s singles semifinals of the Indian Open squash championship being played at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) courts in Mumbai after winning their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday.

However, local favourite Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the competition following a 1–3 defeat to Egypt’s Nadien El Hammamy, which proved to be the only setback for Indian fans during the day.

In another quarterfinal clash, second seed Hana Moataz fought hard to edge past eighth seed Yasshmita Jadishkumar of Malaysia in a five-game thriller, winning 3–2 (11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-8).

Saturday’s semifinals will feature an all-Indian showdown between Anahat and Tanvi, while Moataz will square off against El Hammamy for a place in the final.

Anahat underlined her status as one of the top contenders for the title with a dominant 3–0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-4) victory over Malaysia’s Sehveetrraa Kumar. The top seed raced through the opening game with ease, taking it 11-2 without breaking much sweat. Kumar offered a stronger challenge in the second game, but Anahat’s blend of power and clever deception helped her maintain control and clinch it 11-6.

The third game followed a similar pattern, with Anahat dictating the pace and cruising to an emphatic 11-4 win to seal a comfortable passage into the last four.

Meanwhile, Tanvi produced one of the standout performances of the day by upsetting fourth seed Ainaa Amani 3–1. The Indian started strongly, taking the opening game 11-6 before Amani levelled the match by winning the second 11-7. Tanvi, however, held her nerve in the remaining games, winning 11-5 and 11-8 to book her semifinal berth.

Earlier, Joshna began confidently against El Hammamy but gradually found it difficult to counter the Egyptian’s deceptive movement and sharp cross-court shots. After a closely contested start and a strong comeback in the second game, Joshna lost momentum as El Hammamy raised her intensity to clinch the final two games and seal the match.

Results:

Women’s quarterfinals:

Anahat Singh (IND) bt Sehveetrraa Kumar (MAS) 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-4); Hana Moataz (EGY) bt Yasshmita Jadishkumar (MAS) 3-2 (11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-8); Tanvi Khanna (IND) bt Ainaa Amani (MAS) 3-1 (11-6, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8); Nadien Elhammamy (EGY) bt Joshna Chinappa (IND) 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-1).

--IANS

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