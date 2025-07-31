Indian Navy chief, Japanese Defence Minister discuss enhancing strategic ties

Tokyo, July 31 (IANS) Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Thursday met Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani and discussed further strengthening defence cooperation.

During his ongoing visit to Japan, Admiral Tripathi reaffirmed New Delhi's resolve to address emerging security issues.

Both nations also reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the strategic ties.

"Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, (CNS) during the ongoing visit to Japan, called on Gen Nakatani, Defence Minister of Japan. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral Defence Cooperation, fostering technological & defence industry collaboration and strengthening training and personnel exchange between the two nations and the navies," the Indian Navy posted on X.

"The interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment to addressing emerging security challenges & fostering closer bilateral defence relations. A key step in advancing India-Japan strategic synergy," it added.

On Wednesday night, Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George hosted a dinner in honour of the Navy chief in Tokyo.

The occasion also witnessed the presence of Defence Minister Nakatani and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's (JMSDF) Chief of Staff, Admiral Saito Akira.

The Indian Navy chief is on a four-day official visit to Japan scheduled from July 30 to August 2. The visit is part of the ongoing efforts to consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Japan, in line with the deepening 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership', with a focus on enhancing maritime cooperation.

During the visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with other senior Japanese government officials, including Vice-Minister of Defence Masuda Kazuo, and a meeting with Admiral Akira.

He will also visit JMSDF units and interact with the Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defence Fleet, at Funakoshi JMSDF Base.

Admiral Tripathi's engagements in Japan are poised to further deepen the bonds of friendship and defence cooperation, paving the way for enhanced mutual understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interest.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/vd