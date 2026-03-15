North inches closer to JK Bose title; DSJA-1, SJAM-1 to clash in Table Tennis final

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) North Zone inched closer to winning the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Trophy title after Rishabh Singh blazed an unbeaten century to power them to a crushing 10-wicket victory over South Zone on day two of the tournament at the Roshanara Cricket Ground in New Delhi on Sunday.

Rishabh's 100 not out off 54 balls headlined a dominant chase for North Zone as they overhauled South Zone's competitive 187/4 in 18.2 overs. Captain Akash Rawal contributed 38 before retiring hurt, while Amit remained unbeaten on 33 as North Zone cantered home with ease.

South Zone had earlier posted a challenging total on the back of Shiva Krishna's 89 and VL Sashank's 50, but their effort proved woefully inadequate against a North side in imperious form. A win against East Zone on Monday will hand North Zone the trophy.

The tournament is being played as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) National Convention in New Delhi.

In the day's second fixture at the Delhi Police Ground, West Zone similarly swept aside East Zone by ten wickets, completing the chase of 133 in just 12.2 overs without losing a wicket.

Taus Rizvi struck an unbeaten 58 while Devendra Pandey made 50 not out to seal a comprehensive win. Pandey had earlier picked up two wickets with the ball as East Zone were restricted to 132/7, with Sandeep Mishra scoring 37 and Sakal Sandha making 35.

In the table tennis team competition at Roshanara Club, DSJA-1 and SJAM-1 advanced to the final after winning their respective matches on Saturday. DSJA-1, comprising Kushan Sarkar, Bharat Sharma, and Norris Pritam, defeated the Sports Writers Association of Bengaluru (SWAB-1).

Meanwhile, SJAM-1, having Amol Karhadkar, Ashwin Ferro, and Akush Dhavre, overcame the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association (TNSJA-1). The two teams will again meet in the final on Monday at the same venue.

On the sidelines of the two events, former BCCI President C.K. Khanna and former DDCA vice-president Shashi Khanna were felicitated by DSJA President Abhishek Tripathi at Roshanara Club.

Brief scores:

South Zone 187/4 in 20 overs (Shiva Krishna 89, VL Sashank 50) lost to North Zone 188/0 in 18.2 overs (Rishabh Singh 100 not out, Akash Rawal 38) by 10 wickets

East Zone 132/7 in 20 overs (Sandeep Mishra 37, Sakal Sandha 35; Devendra Pandey 2/16) lost to West Zone 133/0 in 12.2 overs (Taus Rizvi 58, Devendra Pandey 50 not out) by ten wickets

--IANS

nr/bsk/