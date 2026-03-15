March 15, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

Nicole Kidman reveals what marks the start of her Oscar preparations

Nicole Kidman reveals what marks the start of her Oscar preparations

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has a routine before she gets ready for the Oscars. The actress has shared that she will go to church before the awards ceremony.

The actress is set to present at the Oscars. While her daughters Sunday and Faith attended the Chanel dinner, they won’t be with mom at the Academy Awards, reports ‘Variety’,

She told ‘Variety’, “This is crazy but I will go to church in the morning. We’ll be squeezing it in…It just centers me. It’s what I do on a Sunday”.

Talking about spending time with her kids, the actress said, “No, it’s a Sunday night. They’re on spring break, but we’ll all be sort of just tucking ourselves in, go home, have a bath and go to bed”.

As per ‘Variety’, the star-studded guest list at the party included Jessie Buckley, Teyana Taylor, Kristen Stewart, Mick Jagger, Sharon Stone, Javier Bardem, Diane Warren, Lily-Rose Depp, Sigourney Weaver, Olivia Munn, Ted Sarandos, May Rudolph, Paul Anthony Kelly, Sarah Pidgeon, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow Harvey Keitel, Elle Fanning, Rege-Jean Page, Joel Edgerton, Clint Bentley and Josh Safdie.

The 98th Academy Awards are set to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony honours films released in 2025 and was presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Conan O'Brien is the host of the event for the second consecutive year. Awards will be presented across 24 competitive categories, including acting, directing, writing, and technical fields. Sinners received the highest number of nominations with 16, followed by One Battle After Another with 13.

The Best Actor nominees include Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Wagner Moura. The ceremony will be aired in the United States on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

--IANS

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Nicole Kidman reveals what marks the start of her Oscar preparations

Nicole Kidman reveals what marks the start of her Oscar preparations